The Honey Dewdrops And Kennedy’s Kitchen To Be Featured On The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

Monday, August 5, 2019 at 9 PM
Kagey Parrish and Laura Wortman of The Honey Dewdrops share some of their beautiful ballads this week on the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour. Along the way, they discuss the mystery of songwriting, their discovery of Appalachian music (on the West Coast), and the story behind four of their songs—including the stunning ballad, Rainy Windows. In addition, they’ll be playing their heartfelt piece, For One More, a song about the willingness to make space for strangers at our table.
joHn Kennedy, Chris O’Brien, and Nathan Wadill also show up to perform a song off their new album, The Whiskey of Truth. Their song, Eoin O’Neill Has Gone to Clare, is performed in an understated style that fits the nature of the show’s focus—featuring the treasure and beauty of simple songwriting.
Where the Michigan Road and the Lincoln Highway cross the beautiful Yellow River -- it’s the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour.