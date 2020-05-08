IMPD Chief Promises Transparency In Investigation Of Police Shooting That Killed Dreasjon Reed

Listen to a broadcast version of this story.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a police chase Wednesday ended in a fatal officer-involved shooting. IMPD provided updates on the incident at a press conference Thursday.

Police say Dreasjon Reed was driving erratically when police started pursuing the vehicle he was driving. Reed streamed the chase live on Facebook while thousands of people watched.

According to IMPD, the driver exited Interstate 65 speeding and driving recklessly at 30th Street at around 6 p.m. Deputy Chief Kendale Adams and Chief Randal Taylor, in unmarked vehicles, began to pursue the vehicle.

Marked cars were added to the pursuit as the vehicle continued to speed at a high rate, ignoring traffic signals. At 6:10 p.m., the pursuit was discontinued and officers backed away from the vehicle.

The chase ended on the northwest side of Indianapolis where Reed left the vehicle and police followed on a short foot chase. Police say they fired a taser that appeared to be ineffective and that gunshots were exchanged.

As the investigation begins, Taylor says actions speak louder than words.

"So that is my commitment to the city, it’s my commitment to the Mayor, we will act," says Taylor, "We will act with transparency, we will act with fairness, we will act with compassion."

Taylor also commented on the video and says one responding officer was heard making a comment about the need for a closed casket.

"Let me be clear, these comments are unacceptable and unbecoming of our police department. We will be pursuing immediate disciplinary action against that officer," says Taylor.

Less than eight hours after Wednesday's shooting, police were called to an apartment building also on the northwest side. A man shot at officers with a rifle and police returned fire, killing the man.

Hundreds of protestors marched through downtown Indianapolis Thursday to protest the police action shootings.

IPB News reporter Lauren Chapman contributed to this report.