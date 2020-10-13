Indiana Added To Chicago's Emergency Travel Order, But Commuters Are Exempt

Chicago’s Department of Public Health officially added Indiana to its emergency travel order on Tuesday, Oct. 13. That means travelers between the two states must quarantine for 14 days after arriving at their destination.

Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said that students and workers who regularly cross the Indiana-Illinois border are exempt from the order, so commuters will not be affected.

However, anyone traveling for personal reasons that do not involve medical care or shared parental custody must quarantine.

Indiana was added to the travel order’s warning list on Oct. 6, but was given a week to reduce its 7-day rolling average to below 15 new cases per day, per 100,000 residents. According to the travel order’s website, Indiana is now seeing between 20 and 30 new daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Violators can be fined $100-$500 a day, up to $7,000. However, the website does not specify how the order is enforced.

The order takes effect on Friday, Oct. 16, at 12:01 a.m.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo

