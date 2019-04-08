Inmate Dies In Kosciusko County Jail

Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a male inmate at the Kosciusko County Jail.

The state police were contacted today after an inmate was discovered unresponsive in his jail cell around 1:00 p.m. Once the inmate was discovered, CPR was attempted but was unsuccessful. The inmate was transported to the Kosciusko Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details are being released at this time.

The identity of the inmate will be released pending family notification. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.