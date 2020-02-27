Lacasa Opens New Office In Downtown Elkhart, Hopes To Reach More People

By 2 minutes ago

Lacasa staff, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, and Lacasa CEO and President Chris Kingsley cut the rope on new office location in downtown Elkhart on Feb. 27th, 2020.
Credit Annacaroline Caruso / WVPE News

Lacasa cut ribbon on a new office located in downtown Elkhart Thursday. Lacasa is a local community outreach organization and is celebrating 50 years in Elkhart County. 

Lacasa provides different services to residents of Elkhart County, like financial advice, matched savings programs, immigration services, and more.

 

The organization has a few offices around, but this will be the first one in the City of Elkhart to offer all of their one-on-one programs. 

 

Chris Kingsley is the President and CEO of Lacasa. He said this office location will make the organization’s services available to more people. 

 

“People had to travel to Goshen to access that. People who are busy, they’re working, they have dependents, that is not easy to do. So to make our services more accessible, that was really the vision behind moving in here.” 

 

The new office is at 516 S Main Street and will be open to the public in mid-March.

 

Tags: 
lacasa
Elkhart County
Local

