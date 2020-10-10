The Legality Of Private Militias

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And finally today - because who couldn't use a little pick-me-up? - we want to bring you some new music from Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage. You might know her from her featured role on "The Gift," the soundtrack to last year's "Lion King" remake for which she was handpicked by Beyonce. Now she's out with her debut album in the U.S. It's called "Celia." We called her in Lagos, Nigeria, to hear about some of the songs on the album.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TEMPTATION")

TIWA SAVAGE: (Singing) Temptation, temptation, that's all I see when I...

So every song on the album is kind of, like, you know, talking about different emotions that women go through. So "Temptation" is that record where, you know, she's, like - she's bold. She's sexy. She's sensual. She's, you know, telling the - her partner, like, you know, every time I look at you - she's not really saying, every time I look at you, I fall in love. Oh, I want to get married. She's singing, like, every time I look at you, I get - you know? (Laughter) I get tempted.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TEMPTATION")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Temptation, temptation - that's all I see when I look at you. Temptation, temptation - that's all I see when I look at you.

It's got so much soul. Like, and it just feels so - I don't know - so warm. And because the texture of my voice is, I feel like, very sweet, very pretty, I just wanted that contrast on this record. And it was just amazing because the only artist I could think of was Sam Smith.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TEMPTATION")

SAM SMITH: (Singing) You got the better of me, baby. I guess I'm not that strong. My whole body leaning closer to you lately, even though I know it's wrong. I just give into...

SAVAGE: I love the unexpected collaborations. And I always just hear it - I always just hear the artist. And everyone around will be, like, oh, this is crazy - that you guys don't even do the same type of music. But I think that's where magic happens. Like, when you have two unexpected artists, when they come together, and it actually works, it's, like - it's so beautiful.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOMBAY")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Girlie want party inna (ph) London. Silicon pon dem bum (ph). Instagram dem a sponsor. Girlie want party till dawn. All this body not for one person, when I bere (ph) you go want mercy.

I love this record. It's such a vibe (laughter). "Bombay" I did with an artist - an amazing artist in Nigeria called "Dice." And it's just - it's another sexy vibe. And I've always wanted to work with Stefflon Don. And so when I heard this record, I just knew that she was going to love it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOMBAY")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Bigger than Bombay, oh. Bombay, oh. Bombay, oh. Bombay make her sorry, oh. Bombay, oh. Bombay, oh. Bombay, bigger than Bombay, oh. Bombay, oh.

I don't really think too hard when I'm creating. Or I don't go into the studio and think, oh, I want to work with this person, so I'm going to create this type of record. Music needs to be free. Like, you can't think too hard when you're going into the studio. You just have to allow your creative juices to flow and just trusting your instinct, trust your guts and make magic.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIWA SAVAGE'S "KOROBA")

SAVAGE: In Nigeria, we have some girls that typically date politicians or rich men. And, you know, they call them all sorts of names and whatever. And so for me, I wanted to address this issue because it's been going on for so long.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "KOROBA")

SAVAGE: (Singing) I no come this life to suffer. If I follow politician, you go hear am (ph) for paper, they go call am prostitution. Who no like enjoyment?

I'm not encouraging young girls to do this, but I'm saying that if we are going to crucify young girls, we need to have the same energy towards the men who are doing this because it takes two to tango.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "KOROBA")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Koroba, koro, kuru, koroba, koroba, koro oya carry am. Koroba, koroba, koroba, koroba, koro oya carry am. Koro, kuru, koroba, koroba, koroba...

SAVAGE: Koroba means bucket or basket. And in the context of this record, I'm basically being sarcastic and saying, you know, girls, get your basket. We're going to take our share of the national budget - because, you know, these politicians who've been stealing from us for so many years, and it's time that, you know, we take our share, or we get the power back or the money back.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CELIA'S SONG")

SAVAGE: (Singing, unintelligible).

"Celia's Song," the last song, is like a prayer. And I think especially with the lockdown and everything that happened around the world, a lot of people were dealing with a lot. So this - "Celia's Song" is basically just addressing anyone going through hard time, depression, you know, losing someone and just feeling like they can't - you know, they can't go on.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CELIA'S SONG")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Hallelujah. I'm singing hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah...

Celia's my mom's name, and I wanted to pay homage to a woman who has supported me right at the beginning of my career when - you know, I'm from Nigeria, and many years ago - like, 10 years, 15 years ago - it wasn't cool to want to be a musician. And so my mom really supported me even though, you know, family members were, you know, discouraging her.

So I wanted to pay homage to her. And I also wanted to celebrate beautiful women around the world who are just, you know, working hard, killing in their industries - especially male-dominated industries. So it was a conscious effort on my part to create an album and name the album "Celia" to celebrate women all around the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CELIA'S SONG")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Mo lanu mi soke, every day mo sa fiyin baba (ph)...

MARTIN: That was singer Tiwa Savage talking about her new album, "Celia," which is out now.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CELIA'S SONG")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Hallelujah, singing hallelujah, hallelujah. I'm singing hallelujah. That's...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CELIA'S SONG")

SAVAGE: (Singing) Be my help in life, so this lonely, I'm gon' (ph) need someone to walk with me...