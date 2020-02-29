Live Coverage: 2020 South Carolina Primaries

The Democratic presidential primary candidates are competing in South Carolina on Saturday, hoping to win over voters in the fourth contest of 2020. Follow NPR's live coverage of the primary, including results and analysis.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is bracing his supporters for a difficult stretch, with the sobering assertion that front-runner Bernie Sanders will likely emerge from next week's Super Tuesday contests well ahead in the race for delegates.
It comes as the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor prepares for the uncertainty of Saturday's South Carolina primary.