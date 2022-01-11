2020 Presidential Election

-
Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his vice presidential running mate. They are giving remarks together on…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden recently talked with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who traveled to Delaware to meet with Biden as he neared the…
-
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for Democratic nominee almost a week ago, but many believe it's not the end of his…
-
The leading Democratic presidential candidates are heading for Michigan…as the state prepares for party primary elections next week. About a half-dozen…
-
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is vowing to remain in the Democratic presidential race, despite a lackluster showing on Super Tuesday.Warren spent…
-
DETROIT (AP) — It's not too late: Voters who used an absentee ballot for Michigan's March 10 presidential primary election can change their preference and…
-
Follow NPR's live coverage of the 2020 Super Tuesday contests, including results and analysis. Listen live starting at 8pm on 88.1 WVPE for NPR coverage…
-
On Sunday morning Pete Buttigieg appeared on Meet the Press to talk about his strategy going into Super Tuesday. By the end of the day he had dropped out…
-
After finishing fourth in the South Carolina primary, Buttigieg came home to South Bend to an emotional and loud crowd to make his announcement Sunday…
-