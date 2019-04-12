Metal Detectors Are Coming To Notre Dame Events

Starting in September anyone going to a football, basketball or hockey game at the University of Notre Dame will have to pass through a metal detector.

Other events on campus may also be subject to the metal detectors. It’s part of the school’s ongoing security enhancements. Event-goers will not have to empty pockets or remove shoes, belts or watches. The metal detectors will be at entrances starting with the first home football game on September 14th. Last year Notre Dame instituted a clear bag policy at these venues. That policy remains in effect.

