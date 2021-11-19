MichMash-Nov. 19: UIA By Cheyna Roth & Jake Neher • Nov 19, 2021 ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 3:50 Listen to a broadcast version of this story. Credit Brian Charles Watson / Wikimedia Commons A new state audit says Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency paid out $3.9 billion dollars in improper benefits during the pandemic. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Cheyna Roth and Jake Neher talk about what went wrong and what comes next. Tags: MichMashunemployment insuranceunemployment insurance agencyimproper benefitsMichiganShareTweetEmail