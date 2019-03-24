Mueller report draws partisan reactions from Michigan's congressional delegation

Michigan’s congressional delegation reacted along party lines at the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report's findings.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Mueller did not find the 2016 Trump presidential campaign or its associates "conspired or coordinated" with Russia. Though Mueller did not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice or find that he committed a crime.

Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Dryden) says he expected the investigation would not find evidence of collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.

“I hope now that this investigation is concluded, Congress can return to working on policies that address the priorities of the American people,” says Mitchell.

But while Republicans say the report should be the end, Democrats are not so sure.

“I am relieved that Mr. Mueller concluded that a president of the United States did not conspire in that interference,” says Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Township). “But I am deeply troubled that he could not exonerate Mr. Trump on obstruction of justice.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) says she wants more than just the attorney general’s summary of Mueller’s report.

“We cannot do our jobs as representatives without the full report,” says Tlaib. “Attorney General Barr’s letter does not give a full picture and it would be a disservice to the American people if transparency is not practiced here.”

Earlier this month, Tlaib announced plans to file an impeachment resolution against the president. The resolution will call on the House Judiciary committee to investigate the grounds of any impeachable offenses.

