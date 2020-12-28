New Year's Eve Programming On 88.1 WVPE

1 PM - Best of the Best 2020: Towards a Better World

Best of the Best is an annual ode to audio storytelling, taking listeners on a journey through the full breadth of what’s possible in stories made from sound. This hour of the program showcases three of the winning stories from the 20th annual Third Coast / Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Competition. Host Palace Shaw guides listeners through the journeys of three individuals who are each working to right wrongs, improve lives, and build a better world for themselves and their communities. https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/346957-best-of-the-best-2020-towards-a-better-world#description

7 PM - Best Albums of 2020

The hosts of Sound Opinions Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot count down their favorite albums released in 2020. https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/345502-best-albums-of-2020#description





8 PM - Musicians' Memorial 2020

Music documentarian Paul Ingles hosts this two-hour Musicians Memorial 2020 program remembering some of the top musicians who passed away in 2020. This music mix includes John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, Bill Withers, Justin Townes Earle, Eddie Van Halen, Neal Peart (Rush), Little Richard, Peter Green (Fleetwood Mac), jazz players Bucky Pizarelli, Ellis Marsalis, McCoy Tyner, Wallace Roney, Tony Allen, and pop stars Kenny Rogers, Helen Reddy and Charley Pride. https://exchange.prx.org/pieces/351283-musicians-memorial-2020-one-hour-compilation-pr#description

10 PM - 2 AM - Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio compliment for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long, even on lockdown. With an exciting line-up of artists all recorded during the pandemic, one with a small audience and three without, this music is a fitting way to ring in the new year. Hear sets from The Catherine Russell Trio, The Jazz Gallery All Stars, KOKOROKO and Pink Martini. https://www.npr.org/series/6729178/toast-of-the-nation