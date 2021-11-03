Notre Dame alumnus nominated vice chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

A University of Notre Dame alumnus could soon be the number-two military officer in the country.

Navy Adm. Christopher Grady has been nominated to replace Air Force Gen. John Hyten as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Hyten’s term is set to end shortly before Thanksgiving.

Grady is the first and only four-star flag or general officer from Notre Dame. He graduated from the university in 1984 and has served in policy and strategy positions with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chief of Naval Operations and National Security Council.

During his time at Notre Dame, Grady was a three-time monogram winner and captain of the fencing team. He also holds degrees from Georgetown and the National War College.

“We are proud to call Adm. Grady a graduate of Notre Dame and congratulate him on this new assignment,” University President Rev. John Jenkins said in a release. “We wish him nothing but the best as he continues his impressive service to our nation.”

Grady’s nomination still needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

