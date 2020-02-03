Notre Dame's 'Old2Gold' Sale Changing

Today Notre Dame announced that the 'Old2Gold' sale as most people know it will cease to exist. Instead, ND is partnering with Goodwill to collect all year-end student donations and those will then be re-sold at the 23 regional locations operated by Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

Previously the university sold all the items left behind by students during a one day sale that was most recently held at the St. Joseph Co. Fairgrounds.

Here is ND's release:

The University of Notre Dame announced today (Feb. 3) an expanded partnership with Goodwill Industries of Michiana for its annual Old2Gold sale, which will allow more people throughout the region to benefit from student donations.

Goodwill Industries of Michiana will now collect all year-end Notre Dame student donations and re-sell the merchandise at some of its 23 regional locations in a similar arrangement to its partnership with Saint Mary’s College. Previously, the University collected donations to sell to community members during a one-day event. Goodwill then collected unsold remaining items to sell at its retail outlets.

“It is important to the University to care for the environment and support our local community,” said Deanna Ponsler, Notre Dame’s director of transportation, warehouse and delivery services. “By expanding our partnership with Goodwill Industries, Notre Dame will continue to reduce our impact on landfills while repurposing items in good, used condition and offer these items to more individuals throughout the region.”

At the close of the last 15 academic years, Notre Dame students donated unwanted bicycles, furniture, small appliances, storage containers, clothing and household items for the Old2Gold sale. The one-day sale began in 2004 and was held in Notre Dame Stadium for 10 years and moved to the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in 2015.

In the past, volunteers from a number of local nonprofit organizations assisted the University with the single-day sale and received the proceeds. Notre Dame will look for new ways to continue those partnerships.

“Old2Gold was made possible through the tremendous volunteer efforts of hundreds of community members who supported many different organizations,” Ponsler said. “The University values our partnerships with these organizations and we will continue to look for ways to engage with them and support the important work they do.”

Goodwill Industries of Michiana estimates it serves more than 1,930,000 customers each year at its retail locations and assists nearly 14,000 individuals with education and workforce skills development programs.