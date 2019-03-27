'Obergefell v. Hodges' Plaintiffs Speak at Notre Dame

Plaintiffs from the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges U.S. Supreme Court case that established marriage equality spoke to students at Notre Dame’s Law School on Wednesday.

Jim Obergefell the named plaintiff in the Supreme Court case, and Greg Bourke and Michael DeLeon, plaintiffs in a Kentucky case that was rolled into Obergefell’s suit, spoke to a packed room at the Notre Dame Law School.

They discussed their stories, and their experiences at the Supreme Court and at lower courts, and what has happened since.

Greg Bourke is a Notre Dame alumni. He said he and his husband visit often and he was glad to come to discuss their case.

“I guess I never thought it would happen. I didn’t think Notre Dame would be ready to kind of face the issue head on because I feel like they’ve been avoiding the issue for a lot of years and just not wanting to talk about gay people and gay rights. So now I feel like at least they’re starting to move in the right direction.”

The president of the LGBT Law Forum at Notre Dame, which hosted the event said it was a good chance for law students to learn about the experience of the Supreme Court through plaintiffs in an historic case.