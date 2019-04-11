Pence To Speak At Taylor University's Graduation

Vice President Mike Pence will head back to Indiana in mid-May to speak at Taylor University’s graduation ceremonies.

Pence is a native Hoosier and served as both Governor of Indiana and as a US Representative for the state’s 6th District.

In a statement, Taylor University president Paul Lowell Haines says Pence has been a friend to the school for many years, and is “a Christian brother whose life and values have exemplified what we strive to instill in our graduates.”

Recently, Ball State University and Anderson University announced that they will have the same commencement speaker – current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.