PHOTO GALLERY: Supporters Turn Out As Buttigieg Returns To South Bend To End His Presidential Bid

By Diane Daniels 1 hour ago
  • Buttigieg supporters share a hug upon learning their candidate is suspending his campaign
    Buttigieg supporters share a hug upon learning their candidate is suspending his campaign
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Supporters hold campaign signs at the Century Center in South Bend March 1, 2020, when Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential campaign
    Supporters hold campaign signs at the Century Center in South Bend March 1, 2020, when Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential campaign
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Buttigieg supporters lean on one another upon learning that Pete Buttigieg is getting out of the race
    Buttigieg supporters lean on one another upon learning that Pete Buttigieg is getting out of the race
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Chasten Buttigieg speaks to the crowd and becomes emotional before introducing his husband, Pete Buttigieg
    Chasten Buttigieg speaks to the crowd and becomes emotional before introducing his husband, Pete Buttigieg
    Peter Ringenberg
  • A large crowd gathered at the Century Center in South Bend on March 1, 2020, to be on hand as Pete Buttigieg announced he was suspending his campaign for president
    A large crowd gathered at the Century Center in South Bend on March 1, 2020, to be on hand as Pete Buttigieg announced he was suspending his campaign for president
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Pete Buttigieg joins his husband, Chasten, on stage prior to announcing he would suspend his campaign
    Pete Buttigieg joins his husband, Chasten, on stage prior to announcing he would suspend his campaign
    Peter Ringenbereg
  • Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share an embrace as Pete ends his presidential bid
    Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share an embrace as Pete ends his presidential bid
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Pete Buttigieg greets the crowd in South Bend prior to announcing he is getting out of the race for president
    Pete Buttigieg greets the crowd in South Bend prior to announcing he is getting out of the race for president
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Pete Buttigieg speaks to a crowd in South Bend to announce he is suspending his presidential campaign
    Pete Buttigieg speaks to a crowd in South Bend to announce he is suspending his presidential campaign
    Peter Ringenberg
  • A packed house at the Century Center for Pete Buttigieg's announcement that he is ending his presidential bid
    A packed house at the Century Center for Pete Buttigieg's announcement that he is ending his presidential bid
    Peter Ringenberg
  • The crowd listens as Pete Buttigieg speaks March 1, 2020, in South Bend
    The crowd listens as Pete Buttigieg speaks March 1, 2020, in South Bend
    Peter Ringenberg
  • A supporter displays a "Pete 2020" sign as Buttigieg announces he is getting out of the race for president
    A supporter displays a "Pete 2020" sign as Buttigieg announces he is getting out of the race for president
    Peter Ringenberg
  • The Century Center in South Bend as Pete Buttigieg announces he is withdrawing from the race for president
    The Century Center in South Bend as Pete Buttigieg announces he is withdrawing from the race for president
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Buttigieg speaks from the podium at the Century Center in South Bend on March 1, 2020
    Buttigieg speaks from the podium at the Century Center in South Bend on March 1, 2020
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Chasten joins Pete Buttigieg at the end of Pete's remarks
    Chasten joins Pete Buttigieg at the end of Pete's remarks
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Chasten and Pete Buttigieg prior to the end of the announcement that the campaign is being suspended
    Chasten and Pete Buttigieg prior to the end of the announcement that the campaign is being suspended
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Buttigieg greets supporters along the rope line after speaking March 1, 2020, in South Bend to end his presidential candidacy
    Buttigieg greets supporters along the rope line after speaking March 1, 2020, in South Bend to end his presidential candidacy
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Buttigieg speaks to young supporters
    Buttigieg speaks to young supporters
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Supporters hug Buttigieg after his speech
    Supporters hug Buttigieg after his speech
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Buttigieg is embraced by a supporter
    Buttigieg is embraced by a supporter
    Peter Ringenberg
  • One final wave goodbye to the crowd by Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
    One final wave goodbye to the crowd by Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Emotions on display as supporters of Pete Buttigieg deal with the news that he is suspending his presidential campaign
    Emotions on display as supporters of Pete Buttigieg deal with the news that he is suspending his presidential campaign
    Peter Ringenberg
  • Cassidy Brown holds a sign she made to thank Buttigieg for running for president.
    Cassidy Brown holds a sign she made to thank Buttigieg for running for president.
    Justin HIcks/WVPE
