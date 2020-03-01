PHOTO GALLERY: Supporters Turn Out As Buttigieg Returns To South Bend To End His Presidential Bid By Diane Daniels • 1 hour ago ShareTweetEmail View Slideshow 1 of 23 Buttigieg supporters share a hug upon learning their candidate is suspending his campaign Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 2 of 23 Supporters hold campaign signs at the Century Center in South Bend March 1, 2020, when Pete Buttigieg ended his presidential campaign Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 3 of 23 Buttigieg supporters lean on one another upon learning that Pete Buttigieg is getting out of the race Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 4 of 23 Chasten Buttigieg speaks to the crowd and becomes emotional before introducing his husband, Pete Buttigieg Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 5 of 23 A large crowd gathered at the Century Center in South Bend on March 1, 2020, to be on hand as Pete Buttigieg announced he was suspending his campaign for president Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 6 of 23 Pete Buttigieg joins his husband, Chasten, on stage prior to announcing he would suspend his campaign Peter Ringenbereg View Slideshow 7 of 23 Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share an embrace as Pete ends his presidential bid Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 8 of 23 Pete Buttigieg greets the crowd in South Bend prior to announcing he is getting out of the race for president Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 9 of 23 Pete Buttigieg speaks to a crowd in South Bend to announce he is suspending his presidential campaign Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 10 of 23 A packed house at the Century Center for Pete Buttigieg's announcement that he is ending his presidential bid Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 11 of 23 The crowd listens as Pete Buttigieg speaks March 1, 2020, in South Bend Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 12 of 23 A supporter displays a "Pete 2020" sign as Buttigieg announces he is getting out of the race for president Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 13 of 23 The Century Center in South Bend as Pete Buttigieg announces he is withdrawing from the race for president Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 14 of 23 Buttigieg speaks from the podium at the Century Center in South Bend on March 1, 2020 Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 15 of 23 Chasten joins Pete Buttigieg at the end of Pete's remarks Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 16 of 23 Chasten and Pete Buttigieg prior to the end of the announcement that the campaign is being suspended Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 17 of 23 Buttigieg greets supporters along the rope line after speaking March 1, 2020, in South Bend to end his presidential candidacy Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 18 of 23 Buttigieg speaks to young supporters Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 19 of 23 Supporters hug Buttigieg after his speech Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 20 of 23 Buttigieg is embraced by a supporter Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 21 of 23 One final wave goodbye to the crowd by Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 22 of 23 Emotions on display as supporters of Pete Buttigieg deal with the news that he is suspending his presidential campaign Peter Ringenberg View Slideshow 23 of 23 Cassidy Brown holds a sign she made to thank Buttigieg for running for president. Justin HIcks/WVPE Tags: Pete ButtigiegFeature2020 Presidential Electioncampaign suspendedShareTweetEmail Related Content Buttigieg Suspends Run For President By Annacaroline Caruso & Diane Daniels • 2 hours ago Justin Hicks/WVPE Listen Listening... / 0:51 Listen to a radio version of this story. BREAKING: Reports Indicate Buttigieg Will Suspend Campaign By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press • 10 hours ago AP Photo/Matt Rourke BREAKING: Multiple media outlets are reporting that Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign. He is reportedly returning to South Bend to make the official announcement at 8:30PM.