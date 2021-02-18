Photo Of The Week - February At The Beach

This time of year we usually don't get a lot of beach photos submitted for our WVPE Photo of the Week. But this shot at Tiscornia Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, from earlier this month is a great one. Thanks to Greta Hurst of Baroda for sharing this photo she captured on February 6th.

We'd love to see what you are taking photos of.

Email Photo of the Week submissions to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist.