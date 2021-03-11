Photo Of The Week - Morning Frost On Sidewalk

The patterns of nature can be intricate and beautiful. That is what Christine Guth of Goshen discovered one late February morning on a sidewalk on Goshen's East Monroe Street. The frost had created an amazing paisley-like pattern for nearly a block. Thankfully Christine captured an image of it which is featured in WVPE's latest Photo of the Week.

What are you taking photos of?

Email them to us at wvpe@wvpe.org.

Make sure to include your name, where you live, names of people in the photo, date the photo was taken and the location where the photo was taken.

Please send images in .jpg format and scale down any image that is larger than 2 mb in size.

By submitting, you give permission for use of your image on the WVPE website and WVPE social media platforms and assert that you have the right to give such permission. WVPE asserts no ownership over submissions; all rights are retained by the artist or rights holder.

