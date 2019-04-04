Share Your Story: Have You Gone Back To Work After Being On Disability?

More Americans are going back to work after being on Social Security Disability Insurance. If you or someone you know has made such a move — or is considering it — we want to hear from you.

Tell us what prompted the decision. What are the challenges? The pluses and the minuses?

The rise of people with disabilities re-entering the workforce is part of a larger trend of workers coming off the sideline to help fuel the growing U.S. economy. And with unemployment at near-record lows, businesses need all the help they can get.

Please fill out the form below — or here — and a reporter might contact you.



