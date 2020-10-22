ThinkND Hosts Q&A With NBC's Anne Thompson, Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

As part of its “Bridging the Divide” series, the University of Notre Dame hosted a Q&A session on Wednesday, Oct. 21, between Notre Dame alum and senior NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson and former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg said American’s political, social, and international trust has been destroyed in the past century. He said our nation’s response to the pandemic, climate change and racial and economic justice depends on our ability to rebuild that trust.

When asked how to bridge the gap between parties, Buttigieg stressed the role local communities play in trust-building and communication.

“We need to create more shared experiences that aren’t sorted according to politics. This is one of the reasons why cities and towns are so important — spaces that bring people together from radically different backgrounds.”

Buttigieg also said the government has to be willing to listen to the scientific community’s advice on COVID-19 and climate change, even if it entails short-term inconvenience. He said the election is a tipping point that could allow the political space to bring people together.

"Bridging the Divide" is a six-part speaker series ahead of the presidential election that hopes to "help people find common ground on [polarizing] issues through civil discourse and thoughtful conversations." It's offered by the Office of the Provost in partnership with several Notre Dame colleges, school, centers and institutes.

Editor's note: The University of Notre Dame is among WVPE's financial supporters.