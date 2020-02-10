Traveling Smithsonian Exhibit On Display In Elkhart County

BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — A traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit on life in rural America is on display at northern Indiana's Elkhart County Historical Museum until mid-March.

The exhibit includes photos depicting farms, forests, small towns and rivers from Alaska to New Hampshire, and videos of residents talking about their experiences. Museum officials have added local touches for display alongside the exhibit, including information about a family that settled in Elkhart County in 1858.

The display runs until March 15. Admission is free. Museum director Julie Parke says she hopes it sparks conversations about the intersection of urban and rural along with the tensions between agricultural and manufacturing.