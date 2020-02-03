WATCH LIVE: Trump Impeachment Trial Winds Down With Closing Arguments

Updated at 12:15 p.m. ET

Closing arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump kicked off on Monday with House managers laying out their final case for Trump's removal from office.

With Trump's acquittal all but certain, Rep. Jason Crow used his remarks to push back against those lawmakers who argue that Trump's alleged actions do not rise to the level of impeachment.

"If you believe ... that the president's efforts to use his official powers to cheat in the 2020 election jeopardize our national security and are antithetical to our democratic tradition, then you must come to the no other conclusion than that the president threatens the fairness of the next election," Crow said.

The House managers also warned that the president could continue to seek foreign interference in the next election.

"The president continues his wrongdoing unchecked and unashamed," said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

The Democrats will make their final speeches after a brief lunch break. The president's defense team will be up next to make their presentation. Watch the proceedings live.

Trump has repeatedly said that the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress impeachment charges against him are a politically motivated attempt to discredit his presidency — a charge he tweeted again on Monday during the House managers' remarks.

I hope Republicans & the American people realize that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is exacty that, a Hoax. Read the Transcripts, listen to what the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said (“No Pressure”). Nothing will ever satisfy the Do Nothing, Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

After Monday's session, the Senate will adjourn until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, when senators are set to take a formal vote on the articles of impeachment. Trump's acquittal is nearly guaranteed, as 20 Republicans would have to join the Democratic caucus to vote against the president.

The lawyers' final pitches to senators on Monday follow a vote Friday to block witnesses and the introduction of new evidence into the trial.

Democrats had urged Republicans to consider bringing witnesses and evidence into the trial after news reports about bombshell allegations contained in a manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton's forthcoming book. However, only two Republican senators joined Democrats, and the effort was defeated.

The lead impeachment manager, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that Democrats are considering issuing a subpoena to sit Bolton down in front of investigators in the House, where the impeachment inquiry is still open.

"Whether it's in testimony before the House, or it's in his book, or it's in one form or another, the truth will come out," Schiff said on CBS's Face the Nation.

Prior to the House impeaching Trump, Democrats requested that Bolton appear before House lawmakers, but he refused, citing the White House's orders that former officials close to Trump not cooperate with impeachment investigators. House lawmakers said they did not subpoena Bolton then in order to avoid a drawn-out court battle.

