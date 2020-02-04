WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump's State Of The Union Address Starting At 9pm

On Tuesday night, February 4, 2020, President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Afterwards, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to deliver the Democratic Party's response. You can watch it in the video player below.

You can also listen live on 88.1 WVPE.

Coverage will be hosted by Audie Cornish. Also joining coverage: NPR National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, NPR Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving, and NPR Congressional Correspondent Susan Davis. NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley will also add fact-checking from a team of NPR journalists.