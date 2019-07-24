WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller Testifies Before Congress

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is appearing in two separate hearings before the House judiciary and intelligence committees. Though Mueller has said his report on Russian interference in the 2016 election is his testimony, lawmakers have insisted that he testify in person.

The proceedings are scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 24, at 8:30 a.m. If you are having trouble seeing the feed, please try refreshing your page.

Listeners will also be able to hear live coverage of the hearings via 88.1 WVPE on air, online at wvpe.org or on the WVPE app.