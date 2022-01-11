-
Indiana finished 2019 with an unemployment rate at 3.2 percent – the fourth month in a row it’s been at that level.That 3.2 percent unemployment rate has…
-
In a news release sent out New Year's morning the Buttigieg campaign says it has raised more than $24.7 millionduring the 4th quarter of 2019, bringing…
-
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at 7 PMMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to deliver her first State of the State address. You can livestream the…
-
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 9 PMMichigan Public Radio's Cheyna Roth and WDET's Jake Neher co-host a preview of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first State of the…