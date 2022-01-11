-
The Indiana House scrapped a proposal to raise unemployment insurance taxes as a penalty to employers unwilling to grant vaccine exemptions. But, they...
A state Senate bill, SB 147 , would add a type of energy storage to the state’s list of clean energy resources — such as wind and solar. Underground...
Indiana House approves bill eliminating need for license to carry handgun in public
Indiana lawmakers consider tying school board candidates to political party
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus says its 2022 agenda is focused on “economic empowerment.” Caucus Chair Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said...
Lawmakers wasted no time getting to work as the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly got underway. Here’s what you might have missed this week at…
Indiana House and Senate leaders don’t appear to have many plans in place if there are significant COVID-19 outbreaks this session.Last year, the House…
Two new bills being introduced in Indiana’s 2022 legislative session are aimed at curtailing the powers of township trustees.Lawmakers say the bills are…
A bill to effectively ban private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates cleared its first hurdle at the Statehouse Thursday.The measure – HB…
Indiana House Republicans' 2022 agenda is led by efforts to cut $1 billion in taxes and curb COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Those are also items that don’t…