Weekly Statehouse update: Tax cuts and guns sent to governor, harmful material bill dies

Lawmakers wrap up the 2022 session, passing bills on tax cuts and guns while voting down legislation dealing with material harmful to minors.

HB 1002: Tax cut

The final tax cut package will eliminate two utility taxes and cut the individual income tax rate down to 2.9 percent. But that income tax cut will happen over at least seven years. And the first reduction in the income tax, taking effect in January, will save someone making $50,000 a year about $40.

The utility tax elimination – which takes effect July 1 – will save the average Hoosier a few dollars on their monthly bill.

The package does not include any reduction in the business personal property tax, which had been part of both House Republicans' and Gov. Eric Holcomb's agenda. Senate Republicans were staunchly opposed to such a cut and held the line on the final deal.

The package also does not include the Democrats’ proposal to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax.

HB 1077: Eliminating handgun licenses

Hoosiers will be able to carry a handgun in public without getting a permit under legislation the Senate debated for nearly three hours this week before passing it.

Almost every law enforcement organization in the state opposes that bill. And it’s not certain the governor will sign it.

SB 17, HB 1369: Access to harmful materials

The Senate defeated a measure that would’ve removed a legal defense for Indiana schools and public libraries accused of sharing harmful material with minors.

It was initially proposed as Senate Bill 17 and part of a controversial curriculum bill. Both bills died during the session's second half, after missing key legislative deadlines.

The language was then added to HB 1369 which contained multiple, unrelated provisions and likely failed for that reason.

HB 1300, SB 7 and SB 9: Marion County crime reduction

Multiple bills that target crime in Marion County were sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk for final approval.

The bills, HB 1300, SB 7 and SB 9 aim to address multiple areas of the criminal justice system including bail, electronic monitoring and violent crime reduction.

Two of the bills, SB 7 and SB 9, were originally introduced as part of a Senate Republican package of five bills. The three other bills in the package, SB 6, SB 8 and SB 10 were consolidated into other legislation.

HB 1300 creates more restrictions for those arrested for violent crimes and for nonprofit or “charitable” bail organizations that help low income individuals pay their bail.

HB 1260: Local government finance, Hoosier Lottery

The Hoosier Lottery won’t be adding online games anytime soon.

Lawmakers added new language to state law – through HB 1260 – that stops expansion into iLottery without their authorization.

Some lawmakers indicated they’re willing to discuss allowing the lottery to move into online games next session.

