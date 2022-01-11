-
The St. Joseph County Public Library has announced new rates for guest library cards, meaning some county residents will go from paying nothing to $50…
The St. Joseph County Council approved a new funding plan Tuesday night for the county's 911 dispatch center. The center will now be funded by county…
St. Joseph County is seeking to provide dedicated funding for the consolidated 911 dispatch center by redirecting existing tax revenue. Right now, the…
In many states, emergency medical services are not considered essential, like fire or police. That means when you call 911, there’s no guarantee an…
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — An investigation has determined that two 911 dispatchers made mistakes during emergency calls about a driver who had veered into a…
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — An upgrade to Michigan’s 911 emergency system caused a technical issue which resulted in early morning outages across the…
The St. Joseph County Council voted to table a bill that would fund the 911 Dispatch Center by taking tax dollars from local libraries, Transpo, and the…
WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old Michigan boy had a craving for McDonald's but his grandmother was sleeping so he called 911 and made a request.Iziah…