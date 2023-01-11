911 services went down in parts of Michigan. Here's who to call in an emergency

Updated: January 10, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police said Tuesday evening that 911 systems were coming back online after outages across the state during the afternoon.

State officials did not have details about why the outage happened, or which systems were still affected.

"At this point we aren’t sure what caused this but all aspects are being investigated," Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division spokesperson Lauren Thompson-Phillips told Michigan Radio.

"The main focus is getting all lines back up and running so people have 911 access for emergencies," Thompson-Phillips said. "In the meantime, residents in need of any assistance should call the non-emergency numbers for their local law enforcement agencies."

You can find those phone numbers in this statewide list of 911 dispatch centers.

Crawford County Emergency Management was one of the dispatch agencies that said its system was down in the afternoon but was operational again by evening. "Crawford County 911 lines are back up and functioning normally. Please DO NOT CALL 911 to test your line. It is working fine," the department said.

Updated: January 10, 2023, at 5:32 p.m.

Some counties, including Crawford, Kalamazoo, Newaygo, and Ottawa, are reporting that the interruption to their 911 services has been resolved.

If you continue to run into issues, information for your local dispatch call centers can be found below.

Original post: January 10, 2023, at 4:56 p.m.

Emergency dispatch systems across Michigan said they were unable to field 911 calls Tuesday afternoon. Several local dispatch agencies said the problem was statewide.

In Ottawa County, officials said they were using "additional technology to see the phone numbers attempting to call 911" and call them back. For people unable to connect to a 911 call, the county asked them to call 616-994-7850 or text 911.

In Grand Rapids, officials asked people with emergencies to call 616-456-3444 until further notice.

In Grand Traverse County, officials said residents with emergencies should call 231-922-4550.

Here's further information from other counties also experiencing issues:

Calhoun County: 517-293-3911, or text 911

Crawford County: 989-348-6341

Kalamazoo County: text 911 or call 269-488-8911 and select Option 1

Newaygo County: 231-689-5288



Here is a complete list of statewide 911 dispatch centers if you cannot get through to 911 in your area.

The Michigan State Police say the Detroit regional dispatch is not currently affected:

Michigan Radio's Dustin Dwyer contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.