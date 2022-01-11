-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — County election offices around Indiana are gearing up to count the flood of early ballots as the final votes are being cast in this…
More than 1.7 million Hoosiers have cast their ballots early this election – that’s nearly double the number who voted early in 2016.But that doesn’t…
Voting at polling precincts in Michigan begins Tuesday with some of the rules still being sorted out.Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it’s now too late to…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than 2.6 million Michigan voters have turned in their absentee ballots and the state is still waiting on almost 700,000…
About 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots still haven’t been returned to Indiana county election administrators with just days to go before they’re due.More than…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has rejected a challenge to Michigan’s online request system for absentee ballots. Critics claim the online option violates…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top election official says 1.5 million people with absentee ballots still in hand should put them in a drop box or take…
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has blocked a 14-day extension to accept and count absentee ballots. The court says any changes must rest with…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court says absentee ballots cast in Indiana must arrive by noon on Election Day to be counted. The court spiked a…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Clerks in Michigan cities or township of at least 25,000 people can start processing a surge of absentee ballots a day before…