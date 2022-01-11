-
Several local governments in Indiana have passed resolutions to formally show support for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. It’s a pro-union bill…
Unions across Indiana rallied Friday to pressure Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun into voting for pro-union legislation. The Protecting the Right to…
In 2019, 146 workers died on the job in Indiana according to an annual report from the country’s largest federation of unions. The group continues to call…
In an annual report, the country’s largest federation of labor unions ranks Indiana as one of the worst states in the country when it comes to worker…
Indiana workers’ union representatives rallied today, calling for Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun to support the HEROES Act before the Senate goes on a…
Almost 100 workers in Indiana drove laps around the Statehouse as part of a national Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice. It’s sponsored…
The president of the AFL-CIO visited striking auto workers from a central Indiana General Motors facility Tuesday afternoon. The stop comes as contract…