-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said long-term exposure to ethylene oxide increases your risk for cancers of the white blood cells like…
-
The Cook Group Inc. plant in Ellettsville is putting a chemical into the air that the Environmental Protection Agency now knows can increase your risk for…
-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day alert for July 23 and 24 covering St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte,…
-
Smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada has triggered a statewide air quality action day for Wednesday and Thursday. The Indiana Department of…
-
The Sierra Club has won a lawsuit against BP for pollution violations at its Whiting refinery in northwest Indiana. The plant exceeded its limits for…
-
As of 2018, Indiana led the nation in steel production — a process that puts out a lot of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution. In order to meet…
-
Though carbon emissions went down during Stay-At-Home orders last year, the pandemic may not have had as much of an effect on air quality in 2020 as we…
-
A proposed plant that would turn coal into diesel fuel in southwest Indiana has overcome a legal challenge to its air permit.Activists filed a petition to…
-
The Cass County Council voted to approve bonds for a controversial zinc oxide manufacturing plant last week. Waelz Sustainable Products wants to locate…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to pass on another opportunity to tighten air pollution standards. In April, the agency proposed not changing…