INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — American Legion posts from across Indiana have donated $50,000 for a planned expansion of downtown Indianapolis’ memorial to the Sept.…
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie says he’s encouraged by progress at his agency, even as more work is needed.Wilkie addressed the…
Vice President Mike Pence spoke to a crowd of hundreds at the American Legion’s national convention in Indianapolis Wednesday. He made a case for the…
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed hundreds in Indianapolis Tuesday at the American Legion national convention.Pompeo’s remarks touched briefly on…