Berrien GOP event to downplay Jan. 6, Whitmer kidnapping plot

The Berrien County Republican Party plans an event Friday in Stevensville that apparently will give a platform for conspiracy theories that downplay two events: the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol and the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Berrien County Republicans are calling the event “Battlefield Michigan: Untold Stories from Michigan Freedom Fighters,” and it’s planned for the American Legion hall in Stevensville. According to a flyer, it will feature talks by January 6 convicts Ryan Kelley and Jeremy Rodgers, and William and Michael Null, who were acquitted in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.

The Berrien County GOP did not immediately respond to WVPE's interview request. On his Facebook page, event organizer David Yardley asks, “Were these patriots framed by our own FBI?"

Angela Bell, spokeswoman for the Berrien County Democratic Party, said the event is an insult to police and to veterans, since American Legion posts aren’t allowed to be used for political events according to the group’s charter.

"Law enforcement was hurt and killed during these events, and to call it an FBI or CIA conspiracy or a hoax, it really is not giving the correct amount of respect to our law enforcement officers and to the people that have served this country," Bell said.

