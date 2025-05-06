© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Berrien GOP event to downplay Jan. 6, Whitmer kidnapping plot

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 6, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT

The Berrien County Republican Party plans an event Friday in Stevensville that apparently will give a platform for conspiracy theories that downplay two events: the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol and the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Berrien County Republicans are calling the event “Battlefield Michigan: Untold Stories from Michigan Freedom Fighters,” and it’s planned for the American Legion hall in Stevensville. According to a flyer, it will feature talks by January 6 convicts Ryan Kelley and Jeremy Rodgers, and William and Michael Null, who were acquitted in the Whitmer kidnapping plot.

The Berrien County GOP did not immediately respond to WVPE's interview request. On his Facebook page, event organizer David Yardley asks, “Were these patriots framed by our own FBI?"

Angela Bell, spokeswoman for the Berrien County Democratic Party, said the event is an insult to police and to veterans, since American Legion posts aren’t allowed to be used for political events according to the group’s charter.

"Law enforcement was hurt and killed during these events, and to call it an FBI or CIA conspiracy or a hoax, it really is not giving the correct amount of respect to our law enforcement officers and to the people that have served this country," Bell said.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Jan. 6Gov. Gretchen WhitmerBerrien County DemocratsBerrien County GOPAmerican Legion
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott