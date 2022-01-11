Anne Magnan-Park

-
I imagine I’m not the only person to puzzle over how to wrap up another pandemic year and unpack a new one. I’m not alone in wondering how to string…
Dear Juliet:COVID-19 has been tough on international couples and families. My Romeo works overseas in a place where a three-week quarantine in a hotel…
For Israeli translation scholar Gideon Toury, translation is both an act and an event. It is both a process that requires a wide range of creative,…
I have often been asked and I have never failed to disappoint. No, I am not worried for my father’s soul. Those who eclipse themselves after decades of…
Once, I dug a small hole in the ground to bury a distressing experience I could not take home with me, but the ground was already full.In 1987, Hissène…
Science writes its own patients' history. It is data and success-rate driven. Alongside these scientific reports are patients' stories, the personal lives…
I have to stop pretending I am monolingual by birth and by upbringing. Like many of us, I was born into a family that was engineered to be monolingual…
Distance has been the longest-running theme in my life. I don’t look for it, but, somehow, distance manages to find me. Long-distance marriage,…
I don’t see Notre Dame. I can’t see the flames. I see the caving spire, the collapsing roof, but I’m not shaken to my core. I can’t say I share my…