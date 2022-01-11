-
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on a Mississippi abortion law could have a big impact in Michigan. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Cheyna Roth…
-
An Indiana anti-abortion law that requires doctors to report a long list of supposed complications from abortion is taking effect.That’s after a federal…
-
A federal appeals court’s decision Wednesday means several, major Indiana anti-abortion laws stay in place, for now. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals…
-
Some Indiana anti-abortion activists are sounding a note of cautious optimism about the future of restricting abortion in the Hoosier State. That’s after…
-
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court on Tuesday. The case was brought by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which…
-
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court Tuesday. If that ruling stands, it will change how people access abortions in the…
-
A federal judge Wednesday blocked a major part of Indiana’s latest anti-abortion law from taking effect. The halted provision deals with a controversial…
-
Indiana abortion providers took another step this week in their effort to strike down many of the state’s abortion regulations.The providers argue that a…
-
The initial fate of a major provision in Indiana’s newest anti-abortion law will be decided soon.The state in court Monday over whether the law should be…