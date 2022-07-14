Rokita investigating doctor who performed abortion on Ohio 10-year-old

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is investigating the doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Rokita said intentionally failing to report the procedure is a crime in Indiana. He spoke in an interview with Fox News Wednesday.

“We're gathering the information, we're gathering the evidence as we speak, and we're going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure.” Rokita said.

Rokita said there is strong public interest in understanding if someone under the age of 16 or 18 is having an abortion in Indiana.

“If a child is being sexually abused, of course,” Rokita said, “Parents need to know, authorities need to know, public policy experts need to know, we all need to know as citizens in a free republic so we can stop this.”

Rokita blamed Marxists, socialists and those in the White House who “who want lawlessness at the border.”

The Indiana legislature will meet in special session July 25th to discuss abortion restrictions and inflation relief.