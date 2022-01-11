-
An Indiana anti-abortion law that requires doctors to report a long list of supposed complications from abortion is taking effect.That’s after a federal…
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting conversations we had this week, including discussions with a health reporter about growing divisions…
Indiana abortion care providers say Hoosiers should be worried about what they call an "appalling" and "despicable" attack on abortion rights.A top state…
Some Indiana anti-abortion activists are sounding a note of cautious optimism about the future of restricting abortion in the Hoosier State. That’s after…
COVID-19 cases are growing across the state with the Delta variant rapidly spreading, but what does this mean for Indiana and people who aren’t able to…
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court on Tuesday. The case was brought by the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which…
Several major Indiana abortion laws were struck down in federal court Tuesday. If that ruling stands, it will change how people access abortions in the…
U.S. Sens. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its longstanding precedent that legalized abortion…
Indiana abortion providers took another step this week in their effort to strike down many of the state’s abortion regulations.The providers argue that a…
Indiana is headed to court over a new law that requires doctors to tell patients about a so-called “abortion reversal” procedure that major medical…