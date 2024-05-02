Judge strikes down state law banning help for minors with abortion access in other states

A federal court this week permanently struck down a state law that tried to ban people from telling minors about other states’ abortion laws without parental consent.

Indiana law long required anyone under age 18 to get parental consent for an abortion. A 2017 measure, SEA 404, sought to prohibit people from telling minors about other states’ abortion laws or helping them, in any way, to access abortion care outside of Indiana without the required parental consent.

Planned Parenthood sued the state, arguing that prohibition violated the First Amendment’s right to free speech. A federal court temporarily halted the law before it took effect, and that injunction has remained in place since.

A lot has changed in abortion law since 2017. But a federal judge this week ruled that the ban on telling minors about other states’ laws or helping them access care elsewhere is still unconstitutional.

The judge permanently struck down that part of the law, ruling the state can’t enforce it against Planned Parenthood or its employees.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.