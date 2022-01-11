-
The court battle over an Indiana law that requires women to get an ultrasound at least 18 hours before an abortion is over.Planned Parenthood of Indiana…
The state of Indiana will pay more than $180,000 in attorneys fees after one of several legal battles over an anti-abortion law wrapped up.That adds to a…
Planned Parenthood plans to stop taking money from the federal Title X program. That has some health providers worried about the potential impact on rural…
Elkhart and St. Joseph County Planned Parenthood facilities may see an increase in patients from Northeast Indiana after the Fort Wayne office closed its…