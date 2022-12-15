Whitmer signs directive preparing state for abortion-rights amendment

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday to prepare state government to comply with the new abortion-rights amendment to the Michigan Constitution.

Whitmer, who supports the amendment, said the directive will ensure state rules and regulations align with the measure, which was approved by voters as Proposal 3 in November.

“My executive directive directs state departments to review how Prop 3 applies to their jurisdictions and identify ways to protect and increase protections to this fundamental constitutional right,” Whitmer said.

That includes refusing to cooperate with other states that try to investigate or prosecute people who seek abortion services in Michigan, said Whitmer.

“Michigan state government will not cooperate with anyone proceeding against an individual for seeking reproductive health care here,” she said.

Whitmer was surrounded by other abortion rights supporters who clapped and cheered as she signed the directive.

Nicole Wells Stallworth with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan said this is an important step to put muscle behind the amendment.

“We made Michigan one of the first states in the country to pass a citizens-led initiative-constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights and restore the promise of Roe here in Michigan,” she said.

The directive does not require legislative approval. The amendment officially takes effect on December 24.

Copyright 2022 Michigan Radio. To see more, visit Michigan Radio.