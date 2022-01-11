-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov.…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new attorney general is being paid by private businesses for consulting work, including $25,000 a year for advising a…
Michigan's Attorney General is reaching out to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission over plans involving the Palisades Nuclear Plant in Covert Township in…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has killed himself in Michigan. John…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s newly elected attorney general says state ethics officials have cleared his ongoing role with a health benefits consulting…
A Tweet from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was flagged Monday because it could lead to a “risk of violence” according to Twitter. Over the weekend,…
An organization linked to the group responsible for robocalls urging recipients to march on the US Capitol last week gave more than $1 million to Hoosiers…
Todd Rokita was sworn in Monday as Indiana’s new attorney general. And his inaugural address promised “liberty in action” under his administration.Rokita…
Today the Indiana Attorney General announced that the investigation into fetal remains found on the property of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer has concluded. The…
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and four dozen other attorneys general from around the country want Congress to extend the deadline to use federal…