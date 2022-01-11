-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan motorists are being refunded nearly $95 million in car insurance premiums due to a drop in driving and crash claims during…
-
Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) broke ground on the company’s $158 million expansion in the state. The project is still on track despite the economic…
-
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has confirmed that a worker at a Kokomo transmission plant tested positive for the coronavirus. The company says production will…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is shaking up its management after a poor fourth-quarter financial performance and the botched launch of the Explorer SUV.The company…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford Motor Co. have voted to approve a new contract with the company.The union says in a…