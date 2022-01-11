-
Restaurants that were temporarily able to sell alcohol for carryout during the pandemic get to do so permanently after June.That's because of a new law,…
After a nearly three-month “pause” due to rising coronavirus cases, Michigan restaurants are now able to offer indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. Some…
City Of South Bend Offers Grants To Restaurants That Have Innovated To Stay Open During The PandemicThe City of South Bend and the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce announced a new grant program on Jan. 29 for local restaurants and bars.South Bend…
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, along with Greater Lafayette and university healthcare leaders, signed an open letter to Tippecanoe County’s…
Restaurants in Michigan are allowed to reopen this week at half capacity for the first time in roughly three months. Some business owners are…
The alcohol industry is taking a hit with all bars and restaurants in Indiana and Michigan ordered closed to dine-in patrons amid coronavirus spread.…