Berrien County is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases — with an average of 240 new cases per day and 1,624 in the past week.
Ahead of the holidays, Berrien County health leaders gave an update on the county’s COVID-19 situation.Berrien County Health Department Chief Medical…
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising steadily in Michigan, including in the WVPE listening area. According to state data, all of WVPE’s…
Berrien County Health Department Acting Health Officer Courtney Davis has resigned, saying in a statement that she can “no longer effectively do her job”…
Earlier this month, the Berrien County Health Department issued a face mask order for all pre-K through grade 12 indoor educational settings. Now, the…
Berrien County Interim Health Officer Courtney Davis says the county’s school mask mandate is working. In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Davis said…
The Berrien County Health Department is hosting a free educational event Thursday focused on preventing infant mortality.In a news release, the county…
Berrien County health officials say the county is still seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 transmission.In a Facebook Live update Wednesday, Acting County…
Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Berrien County Health Department has issued a public health order requiring students, teachers and staff at any county…
Southwest Michigan students are heading back to school this week. And amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, some districts are requiring face masks. Benton…