BCHD to offer COVID-19 vaccine to youngest residents starting Wednesday

Berrien County’s youngest residents will soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, the Berrien County Health Department will offer vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years of age.

In a news release, County Health Officer Guy Miller said the expansion of eligibility is “a great advancement in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Vaccinations and boosters are proven to be the most effective way to protect yourself and others from getting sick,” Mille said in the release. “We strongly encourage parents to connect with their primary care provider or the health department to learn more and get their children vaccinated.”

Vaccinations for children under 5 are only available by appointment, and appointments are limited.

You can schedule a vaccination by calling 1-800-815-5485 or by visiting bchdmi.org/covid19 .

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.