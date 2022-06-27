© 2022 WVPE
background_fid.png
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WVPE News

BCHD to offer COVID-19 vaccine to youngest residents starting Wednesday

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published June 27, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
bchd_logo.png
BCHD
/

Berrien County’s youngest residents will soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Starting Wednesday, the Berrien County Health Department will offer vaccines for children between 6 months and 5 years of age.

In a news release, County Health Officer Guy Miller said the expansion of eligibility is “a great advancement in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Vaccinations and boosters are proven to be the most effective way to protect yourself and others from getting sick,” Mille said in the release. “We strongly encourage parents to connect with their primary care provider or the health department to learn more and get their children vaccinated.”

Vaccinations for children under 5 are only available by appointment, and appointments are limited.

You can schedule a vaccination by calling 1-800-815-5485 or by visiting bchdmi.org/covid19.

Contact Gemma at gdicarlo@wvpe.org or follow her on Twitter at @gemma_dicarlo.

If you appreciate this kind of journalism on your local NPR station, please support it by donating here.

Tags

WVPE News BCHDBerrien County Health Departmentkids vaccineCovid-19Local
Gemma DiCarlo
Gemma DiCarlo comes to Indiana by way of Athens, Georgia. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 with a degree in Journalism and certificates in New Media and Sustainability. She has radio experience from her time as associate producer of Athens News Matters, the flagship public affairs program at WUGA-FM.
See stories by Gemma DiCarlo