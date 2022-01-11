kids vaccine

-
Indiana lawmakers may come back into session ahead of schedule to help Gov. Eric Holcomb end the state’s public health emergency.Holcomb said he needs…
Erin Clark is an emergency room doctor in South Bend, so she’s pretty familiar with COVID-19.“Working in the emergency department, I really had a…
Hoosiers 5 and older can be registered for appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement from the Indiana Department of Health follows…
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in kids 12 and…