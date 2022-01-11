-
South Bend-Elkhart Regional partnership CEO Regina Emberton is stepping down in February to become the CEO of ChoiceLight, an area public-private…
-
The city of South Bend has plans to expand free WiFi and become more fiber-friendly in 2022.The city currently has over 30 access points for free WiFi,…
-
Recent census data shows the continued migration of people from rural to urban areas. The Indiana Farm Bureau, INFB, is looking to encourage state…
-
Starting Monday, Hoosiers can apply to be considered for the latest state program designed to expand broadband access to residents and…
-
The Indiana Farm Bureau held its annual delegate session virtually for the second year in a row in light of the pandemic and recent surge in COVID-19…
-
Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was in South Bend Thursday to promote a new fiber optic network installed along the Indiana Toll Road. The underground…
-
Today officials with the South Bend Community School Corporation and the City of South Bend announced that $1,800,000 has been obtained from the…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday $51 million in funding to continue expanding access to broadband in the state. The investment comes at a time when…