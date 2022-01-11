capitol riots

-
It was cold and windy in South Bend Thursday night, but about 20 people braved the weather to demonstrate for democracy and voting rights. The…
-
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Trump-ally Rep. Jim Banks for a seat on the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the…
-
A Greene County woman charged with illegally entering the United States Capitol on January 6 announced plans to accept a plea deal in federal court…
-
A Greene County woman became the first of more than 400 people to be sentenced for involvement in the January 6 storming of the Capitol building. Indiana…
-
A pair of Hoosiers received their formal charges during an arraignment hearing in federal court Monday.Israel Tutrow of Greenfield and Joshua Wagner of…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The FBI says a heavy metal guitarist who was photographed with the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol and is accused of spraying police…